The Rock Reveals His Favorite WWE Finisher To Take In The Ring

The Rock has shared his thoughts on his favorite finisher in professional wrestling, highlighting a signature maneuver of a top star. While speaking to Complex in a new interview, the Hollywood star pointed directly to Seth Rollins’ curb stomp as his favorite move to witness and receive. The move remains a staple of Rollins’ arsenal on the Monday Night Raw brand.

The spot occurred during the main event of Night One at WrestleMania 40, where The Rock teamed with Roman Reigns to defeat Rollins and Cody Rhodes in a tag team match. During the physical encounter, The Rock was on the receiving end of the dynamic maneuver. He explained that his fondness for the execution stems from his willingness to absorb impactful spots during major performances.

“I would say Seth Rollins’ Stomp. That’s my favorite. I took it at WrestleMania. I am a glutton for punishment, so there’s some finishing moves I loved taking. His is so iconic and I took that. It’s a wild face stomp into the mat. It was cool.”

The appreciation comes as Rollins prepares for a Steel Cage match against Bron Breakker at the upcoming Night of Champions premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.