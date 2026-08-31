The WWE Faction Alexa Bliss Nearly Joined

Alexa Bliss was supposed to be a Wyatt Sick, and it was the first thing anyone told the group.

Joseph Sawyer, who worked as Joe Gacy in WWE, laid out the plan to Denise Salcedo.

It was talked about two times. Our very first meeting, they basically told us that, ‘Yeah, we’re going to have you guys debut this and that, and then when Alexa’s [Bliss] ready to come back, she’ll join you guys.’ That was the first thing ever said about it… We did have meetings to talk about ideas and pitch ideas. She was involved in the meetings. She had some ideas that she pitched on her own, and I thought some of that stuff would eventually happen.

It never made television. The Wyatt Sicks debuted on SmackDown in June 2024 with Uncle Howdy leading Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross and Gacy. Bliss returned in early 2025 and was never attached to the group.

WWE released the entire faction on April 24, ending the run after nearly two years on the main roster. Sawyer took the new name after his release because WWE owns the Joe Gacy trademark. He beat Atticus Cogar on August 15 to become GCW World Champion.