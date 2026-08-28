Thea Hail Reveals Alopecia Areata Diagnosis

Thea Hail has been diagnosed with alopecia areata, and she broke the news with a joke.

The WWE NXT star shared the diagnosis on Instagram. She posted a photo of a bald patch on her scalp alongside images of herself with and without hair.

I now have alopecia areata… I have literally manifested going bald. Anyways swipe to see my naked scalp and some cute pics of me with and without hair.

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune condition. The immune system attacks hair follicles, which causes patches of hair loss that often appear suddenly. It can affect the scalp, eyebrows, eyelashes, or other body hair. Hair can grow back on its own, though the condition can return.

The comments were filled with support from other wrestlers. Nikkita Lyons kept it light.

You most definitely manifested it. Careful w slide 6 bc you’re literally asking for it.

Irish wrestler Amira Blair said she is dealing with the same thing right now.

I’m so sorry this has happened to you. I’m going through the same as we speak. We are in a job where stress is literally what we eat for breakfast so it’s bound to happen!

Blair then offered some practical advice.

The only light at the end of the tunnel is that it grows back! You can cover it up with some eyeshadow or some root spray and it doesn’t control you! You can do this.

Hail remains signed to WWE and active on the NXT roster. She lost a singles match to Natalya on the August 18 episode of NXT.