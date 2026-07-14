Tiffany Stratton: WWE’s Locker Room Is ‘Drama-Free’

Tiffany Stratton says the WWE women’s locker room looks nothing like the horror stories from years past.

The Women’s United States Champion, a Minnesota native, has been on a media run promoting WWE’s SummerSlam on August 1 and 2 in Minneapolis. Asked on KFAN Radio whether she’s become a mentor to newer talent, Stratton pointed to the veterans who actually fill that role.

It is such a tough business, but we have a couple girls in the locker room, like Nia Jax, Natalya that people kind of go to and ask questions. They’re so amazing. And we have such a good locker room. I feel like there’s — it’s pretty much drama-free.

She believes the culture has shifted, and that more opportunity has cooled the competition.

I feel like it used to be a lot cattier back in the day, but, you know, naturally with more TV time — and it’s a lot less cutthroat. The girls have kind of just bonded and we’re all kind of just in a good place in our careers.

Stratton also said the creative process gives her a real voice.

I would say it’s pretty collaborative. You can always pitch ideas. It’s just sometimes, they don’t always go with your ideas. However, there’s been a couple of things that they have gone with that I’ve pitched, which is really cool.