Tiffany Stratton: WWE’s Locker Room Is ‘Drama-Free’

Tiffany Stratton says the WWE women’s locker room looks nothing like the horror stories from years past.
The Women’s United States Champion, a Minnesota native, has been on a media run promoting WWE’s SummerSlam on August 1 and 2 in Minneapolis. Asked on KFAN Radio whether she’s become a mentor to newer talent, Stratton pointed to the veterans who actually fill that role.
It is such a tough business, but we have a couple girls in the locker room, like Nia Jax, Natalya that people kind of go to and ask questions. They’re so amazing. And we have such a good locker room. I feel like there’s — it’s pretty much drama-free.
She believes the culture has shifted, and that more opportunity has cooled the competition.
I feel like it used to be a lot cattier back in the day, but, you know, naturally with more TV time — and it’s a lot less cutthroat. The girls have kind of just bonded and we’re all kind of just in a good place in our careers.
Stratton also said the creative process gives her a real voice.
I would say it’s pretty collaborative. You can always pitch ideas. It’s just sometimes, they don’t always go with your ideas. However, there’s been a couple of things that they have gone with that I’ve pitched, which is really cool.
The SmackDown star will likely defend her title at SummerSlam, though no match has been announced.