Trick Williams and Lash Legend Marry in Jamaica With Celebrity Guests in Attendance

WWE stars Trick Williams and Lash Legend were married on June 20 in Jamaica, with the wedding exclusively featured by People.

The ceremony took place in the garden of Trident Castle in the bay of Port Antonio. Legend walked down the aisle to Jamie Foxx’s “Heaven” while Williams wore a white suit from the Miguel Wilson Collection. Williams’ elder brother Andre Bolton officiated the nuptials. Guests included Nia Jax, Oba Femi, and Lil Yachty among others.

Legend spoke to People about what the day meant to them.

We really wanted to give people a trip and a wedding they’ve never experienced before. We both have people who love and support us, so we wanted to have this special time for everyone. We both take marriage seriously and are ready to be life partners.

She also described how their relationship developed from friendship.

We were truly friends for a couple years. Then once we both were single we decided to get to know each other romantically. Our morals and values align seamlessly. We are so selfless toward each other and are truly madly in love with each other.

Williams and Legend got engaged in November 2025.