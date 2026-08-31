Update on Kevin Owens After Injury Scare During WWE Live Event

Kevin Owens appears to have dodged another setback after a scary-looking moment at Sunday’s WWE live event.

Footage from the show in North Charleston, South Carolina showed Owens limping and being helped backstage following his match, immediately raising concerns given his recent history. However, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline reported on X that Owens is fine and there’s no injury to speak of.

Owens wrestled The Miz on both Saturday and Sunday at WWE live events, winning both matches. The update is a relief for fans, coming just weeks after Owens returned at SummerSlam following roughly 15 months on the sidelines recovering from neck surgery.