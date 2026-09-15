Watch: Roman Reigns Attacked After Raw

Roman Reigns was taken out after Raw.

Tonight’s episode of the Red Branded Show came live from Mexico City. The main event of the show saw The Tribal Chief defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Penta in a physical match. The crowd was fully behind the masked star, and the challenger even managed to kick out of the Spear once during a near fall.

The Tribal Chief, however, retained the belt in the end, countering a springboard attempt into a Superman Punch followed by a Spear. The show ended with shots of sad people in the crowd and Roman Reigns holding up the title high while talking trash.

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Penta went to the back after the show went off air but the champion couldn’t continue his celebration for long. LA Knight made his entrance and came face to face with Reigns. The World Champion grabbed a mic to cut a promo on his rival, but Knight wasn’t here to exchange words.