Where Things Stand With Another WWE Evolution Event?

Fans hoping Evolution would become a yearly WWE event may have to keep waiting.

JoeyVotes said during a recent WrestleVotes Q&A that he hasn’t heard anything about another Evolution.

I haven’t heard anything about Evolution. They didn’t do one this year, so it won’t become an annual thing that people thought coming off last year’s show.

He said the concern inside WWE goes back to the first Evolution in 2018.

The running tale within WWE is the show drew lesser numbers on the WWE Network viewership, both live and replay, than most of the TakeOvers around that time, which they were not happy about.

WWE brought the event back in July 2025, but Joey doesn’t expect another one soon.

They seemed to get over that last year, but now it is nowhere to be found. I don’t think it’s coming soon.

He added that an all-women’s show doesn’t draw the same audience as WWE’s regular programming.

WWE doesn’t want to put the resources in for something that isn’t going to return the same type of numbers that a standard PLE would.

TC suggested that running the show every couple of years could help it feel special. Rhea Ripley had openly pushed for Evolution to become an annual event after last year’s show.