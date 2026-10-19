Will Ospreay Says WWE Questions Are 'Part Of The Gig'

Will Ospreay says he would rather talk about AEW than WWE.

The AEW World Champion was asked by Brandon Kravitz in a recent interview whether he gets tired of WWE questions.

Oh, it’s I just I know it’s a part of the gig. Like, people always asking, like, I can only give my opinion. I don’t really care about it.

He said his focus is on what AEW is building.

I’d rather focus on AEW and I’d rather focus on, like, what we’re able to do here, and, like, what I believe AEW is changing the face of professional wrestling, and I love what we present. I love what we do. I love our wrestling.

He closed with a blunt answer.

So like, I couldn’t really care less about any other promotion.

Ospreay has made headlines with past comments about WWE, including a warning over counter-programming.

He retained the AEW World Championship at WrestleDream on Saturday, winning the first Clockwork Carnage match. He pinned Adam Copeland with seconds left to finish with three falls.