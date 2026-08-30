Will Ospreay Wins The AEW World Title

Will Ospreay is the AEW World Champion, and he got there in front of a home crowd.

Ospreay beat Kenny Omega in the main event of All In: London for his first world title in the company. It settles a trilogy that was level at one win each, and it ends a chase he has been on since he was a teenager watching Omega.

The walk set the tone. Ospreay passed current and former rivals on his way through the back, including Jon Moxley, who handed him a UK flag. Callum Newman and United Empire were in his corner. Omega came out with The Young Bucks, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler.

Omega went after the neck from the opening minutes, which is the injury that cost Ospreay six months and required surgery. Ospreay took a rough landing off a neckbreaker before answering with a Phenomenal Forearm and a corkscrew dive to the floor.

It turned ugly after that. A referee went down when Ospreay ran into him, and Omega used the opening to crack Ospreay with a monitor from the announce desk. Ospreay was busted open. The shot set off a confrontation between The Elite and United Empire at ringside.

Omega kept the beating going. He powerbombed Ospreay off the announce table through another table, then added a running knee and a dragon suplex on the apron before working him over with knee strikes. Ospreay’s comeback opened a cut around Omega’s eye.

The finish was a straight trade. Omega blocked a move and hit two V-Triggers. Ospreay reversed into a powerbomb and a Styles Clash for two. Omega caught a cutter attempt with a knee, then went V-Trigger into the Tiger Driver ’91, then the One Winged Angel. Ospreay kicked out at two.

Ospreay answered with the Storm Breaker. Omega kicked out at one and started firing up. Ospreay hit the Hidden Blade and that was the end of it.

Omega’s reign is over. He had taken the title from MJF earlier this summer.