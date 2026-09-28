Worlds Collide: 3 WWE-AAA Dream Matches We’ll See Someday

AAA has quietly become one of WWE’s hottest properties of late, building off The Undertaker’s booking, the unlikely surging popularity of El Grande Americano, Rey Mysterio sliding right in as an authority figure, and the success of a two-night TripleMania.

The latest Worlds Collide is coming soon and the event capitalizes on one of WWE’s better brand splits as AAA does have crossover with the WWE main roster and NXT, but also operates enough like its own separate universe a good portion of the time for inter-brand bouts to still feel like lowkey dream matches. This year, for example, it comes across as genuinely special to see CM Punk crossover to the lucha brand.

Whether it’s future Worlds Collide events, current AAA talent transitioning to the main roster, or WWE mainstays having residencies with AAA, there are a number of special bouts that may well await fans in the years ahead. Let’s consider three particularly appealing possibilities.

Oba Femi Vs. Omos

Oba Femi entrance. Photo: WWE.com

One of the great successes of AAA since WWE acquired it has been the rehabilitation of Omos. No, he’s not an in-ring virtuoso or much of a promo guy. Still, positioning him as a heater for Dominik Mysterio as the top heel in the promotion gave him a well-defined role. Protecting the Nigerian giant against losses and giving him accomplishments like winning back-to-back TripleMania Royal-Rumble-style Copa Bardahls, not to mention winning the Night One TripleMania 34 main event over Rey Mysterio, have further cemented him as a main event level threat.

Oba Femi vs. Omos represents an old school collision of powerhouse heavyweights who look like absolute superheroes. Indeed, Femi’s program with Brock Lesnar this year established there’s still a certain appeal to this style of match. While Omos is not the kind of in-ring talent The Beast was, he nonetheless represents someone physically credible against Femi, whether WWE were to stage this battle as a proper main roster world title feud or a one-off special attraction at an event like Worlds Collide in the future.

El Grande Americano Vs. Gunther

El Grande Americano. Photo: WWE.com

El Grande Americano and Gunther have a long history, dating back to the early days of each man’s career, alternately opponents or teammates as they came up together in Europe. Fast forward to their WWE tenures, and there was a time when it was difficult to imagine Americano, then Ludwig Kaiser, in any role other than Walter or Gunther’s sidekick in the Imperium faction or, in the aftermath, as a two-man act.

The transition to first filling in for Chad Gable as the masked El Grande Americano, then transforming into AAA’s most over babyface act was all but unthinkable, but it was exactly the trajectory of Kaiser’s career across 2025 and 2026. Today, he stands tall as both his brand’s top hero and AAA Mega Champion.

So it is that Americano vs. Gunther feels like a fitting dream match between world champion tier acts, performers with a ton of history, a natural clash of cultures (Gunther’s organic to the man himself, Americano’s espoused and incredibly over with fans in his luchador gimmick). A showdown between the two could represent something truly special, continuing in each man’s growing reputation for putting on match-of-the-year candidates at the top of the card.

El Hijo Del Vikingo Vs. Je’Von Evans

El Hijo Del Vikingo represents something of a pro wrestling paradox. He’s a supremely talented second-generation wrestler whose high spots feel tailor made for viral social media sharing and highlight reels. He has worked on top in AAA and appearances for TNA and AEW exposed his remarkable abilities to larger US-based audiences.

Vikingo has also fallen victim to complicated politics, though, particularly in supplanting the man formerly known as Alberto Del Rio atop AAA when the polarizing former WWE Champion was extremely over with the AAA fans.

Injuries are a hard part of wrestling, and no fan can, in good conscience, wish them on a performer. In Vikingo’s case, though, getting hurt and stepping out of the spotlight may have a silver lining, as it has given fans time to let go of the issues they had with him in the past and embrace him when he does return.

When Vikingo returns, assuming he can still fly like he has before, it could be a joy to watch him collide with a fellow spot machine. Je’Von Evans has seen his stock soar for his ability to bounce and take flight like few other wrestlers ever have. Seeing these two men take to the sky has all the makings of a specific kind of dream match that fans of both men would eat right up.