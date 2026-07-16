WWE Announces 14 Fall Dates, Including Worlds Collide Return in Chicago

WWE announced 14 new fall event dates across the United States on Thursday, headlined by a Worlds Collide co-branded show featuring WWE and Lucha Libre AAA Superstars at the Allstate Arena in Chicago on Saturday, September 26.

Tickets for all 14 events go on sale Friday, July 24 at 10am local time in each market, with an exclusive presale beginning Thursday, July 23 at 10am local. Full event details are available at WWE.com/Events.

The Worlds Collide date is the biggest news in the batch. It marks the next installment of the WWE and AAA crossover series that has become a fixture since WWE completed its acquisition of the Mexican promotion in August 2025. The first WWE x AAA Worlds Collide took place June 7, 2025 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, followed by Worlds Collide: Las Vegas on September 12, 2025 at the Cox Pavilion, which streamed free on YouTube immediately after SmackDown.

Chicago represents a notable market choice. The city has one of the largest Mexican American populations in the United States, and the Allstate Arena in Rosemont is a venue WWE runs regularly, most recently for Raw on July 6.

The Fall Routing

The run opens in Texas and closes on the East Coast, with heavy West Coast blocks through October.

September

Friday, September 18: Corpus Christi, Texas, Hilliard Center, SmackDown (Ticketmaster)

Corpus Christi, Texas, Hilliard Center, SmackDown (Ticketmaster) Monday, September 21: San Antonio, Texas, Frost Bank Center, Raw (Ticketmaster)

San Antonio, Texas, Frost Bank Center, Raw (Ticketmaster) Friday, September 25: Indianapolis, Indiana, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, SmackDown (Ticketmaster)

Indianapolis, Indiana, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, SmackDown (Ticketmaster) Saturday, September 26: Chicago, Illinois, Allstate Arena, Worlds Collide (Ticketmaster)

Chicago, Illinois, Allstate Arena, Worlds Collide (Ticketmaster) Monday, September 28: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Fiserv Forum, Raw (Ticketmaster)

October

Friday, October 2: Denver, Colorado, Ball Arena, SmackDown (Ticketmaster)

Denver, Colorado, Ball Arena, SmackDown (Ticketmaster) Monday, October 5: St. Louis, Missouri, Enterprise Center, Raw (Ticketmaster)

St. Louis, Missouri, Enterprise Center, Raw (Ticketmaster) Friday, October 9: Lafayette, Louisiana, CAJUNDOME, SmackDown (Ticketmaster)

Lafayette, Louisiana, CAJUNDOME, SmackDown (Ticketmaster) Monday, October 12: Bossier City, Louisiana, Brookshire Grocery Arena, Raw (Ticketmaster)

Bossier City, Louisiana, Brookshire Grocery Arena, Raw (Ticketmaster) Friday, October 16: Sacramento, California, Golden 1 Center, SmackDown (Ticketmaster)

Sacramento, California, Golden 1 Center, SmackDown (Ticketmaster) Monday, October 19: San Diego, California, Pechanga Arena, Raw (AXS)

San Diego, California, Pechanga Arena, Raw (AXS) Monday, October 26: Fresno, California, Save Mart Center, Raw (Ticketmaster)

Fresno, California, Save Mart Center, Raw (Ticketmaster) Friday, October 30: Charleston, West Virginia, Charleston Coliseum, SmackDown (Ticketmaster)

November

Monday, November 2: Brooklyn, New York, Barclays Center, Raw (Ticketmaster)

The Indianapolis SmackDown on September 25 falls the night before Worlds Collide in Chicago, a roughly three-hour drive that raises the possibility of talent crossover between the two shows, a pattern WWE has used with the AAA events before. Worlds Collide: Las Vegas ran directly after SmackDown in 2025 and featured Raw, SmackDown, and NXT talent alongside the AAA roster.