WWE Files Trademark for Bakusai Wrestler Name

WWE has filed a new trademark application for the ring name Bakusai, signaling another addition to the company’s developmental roster. The filing covers standard entertainment services including wrestling exhibitions, live performances, broadcast content, and fan engagement activities, mirroring WWE’s typical boilerplate for future in-ring talent.

Bakusai (??) is a Japanese word that generally translates to “blasting” or “bombing into bits.”

The trademark application arrives as WWE accelerates its developmental pipeline buildout. Just days earlier, on June 19, the company secured names including Kylee Quinn, Milos Jovik, Vanta, and Vanta the Unknown for emerging Performance Center prospects. These filings historically precede major pushes or television debuts, offering an early indication of WWE’s internal talent plans.

While Bakusai’s assigned performer remains unconfirmed, WWE’s naming strategy signals active recruitment and character development across its training facilities. The name itself carries an intriguing aesthetic that aligns with WWE’s recent pattern of trademarking distinctive, memorable identities for developmental talent rather than generic abbreviations or English phrases.

The company has routinely used trademark filings as IP protection before wrestlers transition from dark matches and live events to televised appearances. Jessica Bogdanov, for example, was formalized under the name Vanta the Unknown following recent trademark securing, with her name now appearing across WWE’s official channels after months of training and live event experience.

Bakusai will join dozens of other trademarked identities in WWE’s developmental catalog, waiting for its on-screen unveiling.