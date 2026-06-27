WWE Files Trademark for Bakusai Wrestler Name

Affiliate partners, prices and availability on partner sites.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown
Ball Arena · Denver, CO
GCW Presents "The Last Frontier - The Sequel"
The Arctic Rec Center · Anchorage, AK
MLW: Major League Wrestling
Center Stage Theater · Atlanta, GA
ALL Elite Wrestling presents Collision
Truist Arena · Highland Heights, KY
WWE Monday Night RAW
Enterprise Center · Saint Louis, MO
Affiliate partners — prices on partner sites.
Bleacher Creatures WWE Shinsuke Nakamura 10" Plush Figure
Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker WWE 10.5" x 13" Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, 2025 Sublimated Plaque
Fanatics 35pt Bundle - 100 Toploaders, 500 Penny Sleeves & 20 Magnetic Holders
Men's Concepts Sport White/Charcoal "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Alley Fleece Shorts
Liv Morgan WWE Autographed WrestleMania 42 Side Plate Set In Gift Box - Limited Edition of 10
UFC 332 Main Card Fighter Stumbles At The Scales And Gets Punished With 20% Purse Penalty
Whittaker vs Wallace Picks And Odds For The Birmingham Card
Whittaker vs Wallace Picks And Odds For The Birmingham Card
Tank Davis Eyes Early 2027 Return; Kambosos Talks On
Bentley Signs Zuffa, Faces Mosley Jr With Title Risk
UFC 332 Picks And Odds Breakdown For The Full Main Card