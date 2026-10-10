WWE Crowns New Champions On SmackDown

Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley are your new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Bliss and Paxley dethroned Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid of Fatal Influence to close Friday’s live SmackDown from the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA. The finish saw Bliss drop Reid at ringside, allowing Paxley to pin Henley with Cemetery Drive.

WWE had announced Paxley and Charlotte Flair vs. Fatal Influence for the titles, but earlier in the show Flair was attacked backstage by Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin. Just as Nick Aldis was preparing to postpone the title match, Flair suggested Bliss take her place, and the SmackDown General Manager listened. The trio storyline will now continue with Bliss and Paxley getting closer as Flair remains weary of the newcomer.

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Bliss is now a four-time Women’s Tag Team Champion after holding the title once with Flair, twice with Nikki Cross, and once with Asuka. This marks the first main roster title reign for Paxley, who is a former NXT Women’s Champion and NXT Women’s North American Champion.