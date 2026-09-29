WWE Drops Subtle Nod To Jey Uso’s Real-Life Relationship With Jaida Parker On Raw

Jaida Parker’s arrival on the September 28 episode of Raw carried an extra layer for fans paying close attention and according to Dave Meltzer, that wasn’t an accident.

The moment happened after Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu came toward Parker’s car, assuming The 946 had shown up. However, Parker told them she was actually there to speak with Adam Pearce, but before walking off, WWE made a point of having her and Jey lock eyes.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer confirmed the moment was intentional, explaining that Parker and Jey are a real-life couple and that WWE built the face-off specifically around that offscreen connection.

Yeah. But the thing is they did the face off with Jaida and Jey. Because Jaida and Jey, for the people who know, are like a real life couple.

He said Jey’s reaction was part of the same wink to viewers who already know about the relationship, adding that he doesn’t expect WWE to ever address it directly in the storyline itself, just to keep dropping subtle nods for those in the know.

They definitely played the way that they. They faced off because Jey made the reaction and everything of, like, we’re playing that. Like, they didn’t tell you it. And I don’t think that they will tell you it in the storyline at all. But for those who know, they wanted to make sure, wink, wink. We’re showing you.

The moment carried extra weight by the end of the show. Parker spent most of the night distancing herself from The 946, only to end up standing over Jacob Fatu after he was struck by a black sedan, delivering a line making her real allegiance before leaving with Royce Keys.