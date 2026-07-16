WWE Legend Open To SummerSlam 2027 Match With Trick Williams

Trick Williams is already looking past his current title reign to pitch a dream SummerSlam 2027 main event against his own mentor, and Booker T isn’t ruling out one more run to make it happen.

On The Hall of Fame podcast, the WWE United States Champion challenged the WWE Hall of Famer to step back into the ring against the star he helped build.

Rather than call out a fellow member of the current roster, Williams framed the idea around a piece of SummerSlam history that Booker was part of. He tied the pitch to the first time two Black wrestlers shared a SummerSlam main event.

SummerSlam next year. At SummerSlam, I’mma say, Book, in the year 2027… 23 years ago, somebody made history. Two Black men main-evented SummerSlam for the first time ever,” Williams said.

From there, Williams laid out the vision: Booker returning to become a two-time SummerSlam main eventer, this time opposite the protégé he shaped.

How would you like to make yourself a two-time SummerSlam main eventer against another Black man? Not just any Black man, but the man who is your protégé, the one who you hand-sculpted yourself,” Williams said. Now, how would Booker T like to step into the ring with Trick Williams, with all the momentum in the world, all the eyes watching? Booker T versus Trick Williams, main event of SummerSlam for the championship!

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Booker T Refuses To Close The Door

The two-time Hall of Famer didn’t brush the challenge aside. Booker admitted the thought had already occurred to him and said he wasn’t willing to rule anything out.

I never say never. I’m never gonna close the book on any chapter. If I can will myself to do it, I will do it. If the body’s telling me, ‘Go out here and get this done,’ I’ll go out there,” Booker said.

He also noted that Williams set the target a full year out, giving him time to gauge whether one more physical run is realistic.

He gave me a time period, 2027. That gives me time to figure out what this year is looking like for Booker T. Like, can I really hang and bang hard one more time? Can I will myself to get in the gym and make it happen? I think I can, so we’ll see how that will play out. I’m serious. I’m serious,” Booker said.

Williams’ Momentum As Champion

Williams has plenty to build a program around. He won the United States Championship at WrestleMania 42 by defeating Sami Zayn, and he retained the title against Ricky Saints at WWE Night of Champions on June 27, 2026.

For now the mentor-versus-protégé match is only an idea, but with Williams publicly throwing down the gauntlet and Booker refusing to shut the door, it no longer sounds far-fetched.