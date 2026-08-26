WWE Legend Mickie James Remembers Dolly Parton Following Her Death: ‘The World Lost Its Light’

The world of country music lost one of its brightest stars this week as Dolly Parton, known for hits like “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You,” died on Tuesday after a brief battle with cancer. She was 80 years old.

WWE legend Mickie James has since joined the millions in mourning the loss of Parton, whom she described as a universal “icon.” In her emotional Instagram post , James went on to thank Parton for carving a path for her, and many other women, to chase their dreams, no matter the industry.

Heartbroken today. The world lost its light,” James wrote. “Dolly Parton was an icon among icons. There isn’t a woman in country music — heck, there isn’t a woman chasing a dream in any business — who isn’t walking a road she paved first. She did it in rhinestones and heels, on her own terms, and never once let anybody make her smaller than she was.

But what I’ll always love most is that she never kept any of it for herself. The books she put in the hands of millions of kids. The neighbors she took care of when her mountains burned. She could’ve just been a legend. She chose to be good, too.

Thank you for the songs. Thank you for showing us that where you come from isn’t a limit — it’s a foundation. Thank you for proving you can be soft and steel at the same time.