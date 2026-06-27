WWE Night of Champions 2026 Results: Sami Zayn Captures Undisputed Title

WWE Night of Champions concluded in Riyadh on Saturday, June 27, with Sami Zayn capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship in a thrilling triple threat main event, while Oba Femi and IYO SKY claimed the King and Queen of the Ring crowns respectively.

Quick Results

King of the Ring Final: Oba Femi def. Jey Uso

Queen of the Ring Final: IYO SKY def. Liv Morgan

Steel Cage Match: Seth Rollins def. Bron Breakker

WWE United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) def. Ricky Saints

WWE Women’s United States Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) def. Jade Cargill

Undisputed WWE Championship: Sami Zayn def. Cody Rhodes (c) and Gunther

King of the Ring Final: Oba Femi def. Jey Uso

Jey Uso showed zero fear and brought the fight directly to The Ruler, knocking him back with several strikes and a massive tope suicida, but Femi withstood the early barrage. Femi had Uso in perfect position for a Fall From Grace, but a masterful counter saw Uso flip out of it and nail a Superkick directly to the back of his opponent’s head.

The Ruler refused to relent, though, and planted Uso with a ring-rattling Chokeslam. Three Superkicks, a Spear and a big-time Uso Splash nearly felled the monstrous Femi, but he found a way to kick out at the last second. Femi powered his way out of a Sleeper Hold, and after a pair of devastating running uppercuts, The Ruler nailed Uso with a Fall From Grace to win the match and earn a SummerSlam World Title Match of his choosing.

Femi becomes the 25th King of the Ring in WWE history. He can choose to challenge either the Undisputed WWE Champion or World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam on August 2.

Queen of the Ring Final: IYO SKY def. Liv Morgan

IYO SKY made history by defeating Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan to become the 2026 Queen of the Ring. Before the bout, Danhausen appeared, and after a disagreement with the champion, he delivered what ended up being a very consequential curse. The presence of Danhausen seemed to throw Morgan off her rhythm heading into the contest.

Bad knee and all, SKY rolled herself into the cover to win the match and become the 2026 Queen of the Ring. After the match, Sky addresses Morgan and says she will see her at SummerSlam, confirming she will challenge for the Women’s World Championship.

Steel Cage Match: Seth Rollins def. Bron Breakker

Rollins brought multiple weapons into the cage, sliding in two tables, several steel chairs, a trash can, and a kendo stick. Breakker controlled early, tossing Rollins into the steel links and hitting a gorilla press slam into the cage before following up with kendo stick shots to showcase his physical dominance.

Rollins recovered, catching Breakker in midair and driving him to the mat with a powerbomb. The Visionary seized the upper hand, downing Breakker and firing up before delivering a handful of kendo stick shots about the body, then sending Breakker into the cage as the crowd continued to serenade him.

The victory gives Rollins the edge in what was the rubber match of their trilogy. The feud centered on Breakker’s betrayal when he orchestrated Rollins’ removal from The Vision faction he created, with the storyline finally reaching conclusion inside the steel structure.

WWE United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) def. Ricky Saints

Trick Williams retained his United States Championship against Ricky Saints with support from Lil Yachty at ringside. Saints, the former NXT champion making his main roster championship opportunity, brought the fight to the champion but fell short in his bid to capture gold. After the match, Saints looked like he was going to attack Williams, but Yachty ran out to stop him, hitting Saints with kendo stick shots before dropping the People’s Elbow for a massive pop from the Riyadh crowd.

WWE Women’s United States Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) def. Jade Cargill

As Stratton climbed to the top rope, B-Fab and Michin came out to interfere and turn the tide for Cargill. After Stratton kicked out of a chokeslam, Chelsea Green evened the odds in the champion’s favor by emerging from under the ring to take out Cargill’s Baddies. With the referee tending to Green, Cargill went to use the title belt to her advantage but wound up getting hit with it by Charlotte Flair, who appeared at ringside.

Flair’s intervention proved decisive. She snatched the belt away from Cargill and struck her with it, allowing Stratton to climb the ropes and connect with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to retain the championship. The finish sets up a potential Cargill versus Flair matchup, as Jade was left standing over Stratton after the match while holding the women’s U.S. title belt in the air, signaling a future challenge.

Undisputed WWE Championship: Sami Zayn def. Cody Rhodes (c) and Gunther

Sami Zayn captured the Undisputed WWE Championship in a historic triple threat match, receiving the loudest ovation of the night from the Saudi crowd. Gunther sent Zayn out of the ring to start the match, playing up the theme that he believes his longtime rival is an afterthought in the contest. Zayn delivered a Blue Thunder Bomb to Rhodes, but the champion kicked out at two. Moments later, with the Last Real Good Guy on the floor, Rhodes ducked a lariat clothesline and delivered Cross Rhodes. Before the referee could count the fall, Zayn pulled him to the floor, saving his championship aspirations and infuriating the current titleholder in the process.

Zayn dropped Rhodes with a brainbuster, but a splash by Gunther broke up the pin. The Austrian-born heel powerbombed the crowd-favorite, then drove Rhodes into him, but Zayn countered one last attempt at the move into a sunset flip bomb for two. The underdog challenger delivered the Helluva Kick to Gunther and, just as it appeared he was about to realize his dream, Rhodes pulled the referee to the floor. In the end, Zayn’s efforts were rewarded with his first Undisputed WWE Championship and a shocking conclusion to the main event.

What’s Next

The three tournament winners, Oba Femi and IYO SKY, each earned world championship matches at SummerSlam on August 2. Femi can choose between the Undisputed WWE Championship (now held by Sami Zayn) or the World Heavyweight Championship, while SKY will challenge Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship. The fallout from Zayn’s historic victory, Rollins’ cage match dominance, and the new champions’ next targets will unfold on Raw and SmackDown heading into August.