WWE Raw Milwaukee Card Puts Bloodline Opposite 946

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has posted the official mini-preview for Monday Night Raw, live from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Pearce confirmed The Bloodline will address Royce Keys and his 946 group after weeks of attacks that included the torching of The Usos’ vehicle. The segment continues a rivalry that has seen Keys target family loyalty and former allies on the red brand. Jey Uso already warned 946 after Solo Sikoa’s abduction on the September 21 episode.

Pearce’s preview video also lists a message from Oba Femi directed at The Vision. The NXT call-up has kept inserting himself into that faction’s business on Raw.

LA Knight is booked to get something off his chest about World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns. Knight has been pointing to unfinished business after recent confrontations and post-match incidents.

Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will address her next challenger as the title picture takes shape heading into Money in the Bank. Vaquer regained the championship in Santiago earlier this month.

Two matches are confirmed: Big Cass vs. Dragon Lee, and Lola Vice vs. Roxanne Perez.

Monday Night Raw airs live at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix.