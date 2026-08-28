WWE Reportedly Confident Bayley Signing New Deal

Bayley hasn’t been on WWE television in weeks, but that doesn’t mean the company is worried about losing her.

The Role Model has been absent since dropping a match to Lyra Valkyria at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Despite that, her name has stayed in circulation. Valkyria has referenced her multiple times during Raw segments involving Sol Ruca and IYO SKY, keeping Bayley connected to the storyline even while she’s off-screen.

Dave Meltzer flagged that detail as significant, noting that a company typically wouldn’t keep bringing up a wrestler this consistently if they expected her to leave.

Bayley Likely To Re-Sign With WWE

In his latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer went further, stating the repeated mentions strongly suggest it’s essentially a certainty that Bayley will re-sign with the company.

…pretty much says that they believe it’s a lock she will sign a new deal.

Nothing has been made official yet, and Bayley hasn’t publicly commented on her contract status one way or the other. However, between the ongoing storyline nods and Meltzer’s take on the situation, her return looks like a matter of when, not if.