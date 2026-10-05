WWE Royal Rumble 2027 Gets Major Date Update

WWE’s 2027 Royal Rumble already has a confirmed venue, and now a likely date is starting to take shape.

The event is set for State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. WWE hasn’t officially announced an exact date yet, but according to Fightful Select, sources indicate the show is expected to land on the weekend of February 6.

Those that Fightful Select spoke to reiterated that they believe the Royal Rumble will be the weekend of February 6.

This year’s Royal Rumble took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan winning the men’s and women’s matches respectively, both of whom went on to capture World Championships at WrestleMania.