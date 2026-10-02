WWE SmackDown Spoiler Updates For Tonight – 10/2

WWE will invade the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado tonight for a live SmackDown. This will be the blue brand’s final outing before next Friday’s Money In The Bank go-home episode.

WWE previously announced the final men’s and women’s Money In The Bank qualifiers for tonight. The current plan is to open tonight’s USA Network broadcast with Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae vs. Tatum Paxley, according to ViperReports. The winner will advance to the Women’s MITB Ladder Match in New Orleans with Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, Roxanne Perez, Jacy Jayne, and Lash Legend.

WWE SmackDown Money In The Bank qualifier preview

SmackDown will then close with Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens vs. Johnny Gargano. The winner of tonight’s main event will advance to NOLA to battle Penta, CM Punk, Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, and Je’Von Evans in the Men’s MITB Ladder Match.

WWE has not announced a segment with Trick Williams as of this writing, but plans call for the WWE United States Champion to be featured in a segment, according to ViperReports. WWE has announced a new match for tonight: AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix and Fraxiom vs. Ricky Saints and The War Raiders. Giulia vs. Blake Monroe was previously announced.

The following is being advertised locally by WWE and the arena: Jacob Fatu and The Usos vs. 946 in trios action, plus appearances by CM Punk, Jade Cargill, and Gunther.

As of the latest internal run sheet from backstage, Viper reports that the planned order for tonight’s SmackDown from Denver looks like this: