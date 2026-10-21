WWE Star Misses AJ Lee Amid Her Prolonged Absence

A current WWE star admitted that she missed AJ Lee’s presence.

She is Michin. The current SmackDown star was on the same shows as AJ Lee upon her return to WWE in 2025. So they likely spent time together, or Michin simply adored AJ as a veteran. This was evident in her latest tweet on X, where Jade Cargill’s ally said that she missed the Black Widow.

We miss @TheAJMendez?.

AJ Lee was away from WWE for more than a decade. However, she returned late last year to side with her real-life husband, CM Punk, in his feud with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. This led to her second tenure with WWE, with Lee also revealing what made her finally say yes to a return.

Moreover, her run was most notable for her captivating feud with Becky Lynch. This even led to AJ Lee winning the WWE Women’s Intercontinental title at the 2026 Elimination Chamber PLE. However, she dropped the title back to Lynch at WrestleMania 42 a month later.

The fans have not seen AJ Lee since that night, with the Black Widow busy with her commitments outside the ring. So, we will have to wait and see if she does come back for another run soon.