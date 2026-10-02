Many In WWE Hoped Worlds Collide Air Date Would Be Moved

WWE never considered moving the time Worlds Collide aired on YouTube, even though many inside the company wanted it changed.

Dave Meltzer reports in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there was never any indication the time slot was even up for consideration. Privately, many in WWE said they hoped it would be moved.

Worlds Collide streamed on YouTube on Wednesday, September 30, at 7 p.m. ET, one hour before AEW Dynamite. That night’s Dynamite was dedicated to Pac, who died on September 27, one day after competing at AEW All Out.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that a lot of people were unhappy with when the show aired. He added that WWE “could have moved it” and “probably should have moved it.”

According to Meltzer, the show averaged 76,000 concurrent viewers across WWE’s English and Spanish YouTube streams. It peaked at 107,000 during the main event.

Worlds Collide was taped on September 26 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. That was the same night as AEW All Out at the NOW Arena in nearby Hoffman Estates. Fightful Select reported that WWE’s decision not to air the show live was made to impact All Out ticket sales in the Chicago area, citing WWE sources.