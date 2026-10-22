WWE's Latest Plan For Bloodline vs. 946 at WarGames

If WWE’s current plan holds, The Bloodline and 946 will each need one more member for WarGames.

According to WrestleVotes on WrestleVotes Radio, the plan as of Monday was for this year’s WarGames match to feature teams of five. That follows the recent trend on the main roster.

WWE has used different formats since bringing WarGames back, with teams of four or five on each side.

The update comes after The Bloodline and 946 squared off on Monday’s Raw in San Diego. The Usos called out the group, Solo Sikoa tripped up Royce Keys, and Roman Reigns speared Bronco Nima before 946 retreated.

946’s men are Keys, Nima, Lucien Price and Carmelo Hayes, who joined the group on the Oct. 12 Raw. Jaida Parker is also part of the faction. On the other side, Reigns, The Usos and Sikoa make four.

Survivor Series: WarGames takes place Saturday, Nov. 28 at Daikin Park in Houston.