WWE’s Original Plans For Bron Breakker Push Revealed

WWE had penciled in a much slower rise for Bron Breakker before an injury to Seth Rollins forced the company to tear up the timeline.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the original blueprint called for Rollins to mentor Breakker for roughly a year before Paul Heyman pulled off a double betrayal, with both Heyman and Breakker turning on Rollins to crown the younger man as WWE’s next breakout main-event star.

That payoff was reportedly slated for WrestleMania 42 in late April. Rollins’ shoulder injury moved everything up by months.

The Original Vision For Bron Breakker

The Vision came together after WrestleMania 41, when Heyman betrayed both CM Punk and Roman Reigns to align with Rollins. Rollins then folded Breakker and Bronson Reed into the faction, which WWE built as its next cornerstone group around Rollins as World Heavyweight Champion.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the long game was always Breakker’s coronation. Rollins would sink his teeth into the mentor role, and Heyman would eventually pull the strings on a turn designed to elevate Breakker to the top of the card.

We had a long-term story in place where Rollins was going to really sink his teeth into mentoring Bron for about a year, and then Heyman would pull the strings for the turn at WrestleMania 42. The injury sped everything up,” Meltzer said.

As we covered when WWE accelerated the storyline, the betrayal that was penciled in for late April after WrestleMania 42. That gap between the original design and what aired on TV has fueled ongoing questions about how WWE has handled Breakker’s momentum.

Where Breakker And The Vision Stand Now

Meltzer also noted the direction may have shifted again in recent weeks. With Oba Femi building steam after winning the 2026 King of the Ring tournament by beating Jey Uso at Night of Champions, Meltzer speculated that WWE’s booking now points to Femi as a rising candidate for a top spot while Breakker’s push appears to have cooled.