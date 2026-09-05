Zelina Vega Returns to the Ring After WWE Release

Zelina Vega has returned to the ring for the first time since being released by WWE a few months ago.

The former WWE star, now going by the name Xelina, was announced for the September 4 show of House of Wrestling in Los Angeles, California. She wrestled Shayna Baszler in a singles match and emerged victorious in the bout. You can check out her return to the ring in a clip posted by an X user below:

Later in the show, Shayna Baszler’s involvement in Shotzi’s match against Steph De Lander led to Shotzi’s win. Baszler tried to attack her post-match, but Xelina came to her aid. However, in a shocking turn of events, Xelina nailed her with her HOG Women’s title and posed with the belt. In doing so, Xelina made it perfectly clear that she wanted to become the HOG Women’s Champion.

The Puerto Rican star was a captivating fixture for WWE for years. She won multiple titles and accolades like Queen of the Ring. However, the former Zelina Vega was released by WWE in April 2026 alongside a pool of other talented stars. Her husband, Aleister Black, was also let go in the same round.

With Xelina back in the ring for the first time since her WWE departure, it will be interesting to see her journey moving forward.