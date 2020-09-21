Monday, September 21, 2020

Artwork For “Rated-R” Championship Belt That Edge Created In 2006

Here's the design that Edge came up with:

Edge came up with artwork for a “Rated-R” WWE Championship belt that he pitched to WWE officials. 

This was covered during the latest edition of WWE Untold on the WWE Network. This idea came during the memorable rivalry between Edge and John Cena in 2006.  

Edge revealed that he hated Cena’s spinner belt design. Thus, when it was mentioned to him that WWE wanted to come up with a different style of WWE Title, he drew up what he thought the design should be. However, the idea was ultimately nixed in favor of his logo being placed on the spinner belt.

“When they approached me and said, ‘We’re going to do a Rated R Championship belt.’ I was like, ‘Right, let me get to work.’ I got home and drew up this beautiful championship belt. This thing was badass.

“When I got back, they were like, ‘Well, no, we’re just going to put your logo in it.’ Like, that’s it? Edge wouldn’t want a spinner belt. That to me is the one championship that needs to look like a championship and not somebody’s hub caps.”

The former WWE Champion sustained a torn triceps during the re-takes of a spot for his latest match. Edge has been placed on the sidelines for the next few months if not longer. 

The good news is that he’s expected to be back by the time WrestleMania 37 comes about. 

