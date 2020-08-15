Asuka Earns Second Title Match At WWE SummerSlam

A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam PPV and it involves Bayley’s SmackDown Women’s Title.

During Friday’s episode of SmackDown, WWE booked a Triple Brand Battle Royal featuring women’s wrestlers from RAW, SmackDown and NXT. Stephanie McMahon made the match booking official on last week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

- Advertisement -

Those involved in the match included Asuka, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Teagan Knox, Shotzi Blackheart, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Lacey Evans, Bianca Belair, Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce, and Billie Kay.

Asuka will go on to face Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at SummerSlam. The final two stars were Baszler and Asuka. She will be working two matches in one night at this show as she’ll also challenge Sasha Banks for the RAW Women’s Title.

WWE presents the SummerSlam pay-per-view event on Sunday, August 23, 2020 that will air on the WWE Network.

Updated WWE SummerSlam Card

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Asuka

What are your thoughts on this match being added to the card? Sound off in the comment section.