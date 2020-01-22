Asuka Reveals She Escaped Shooting At Las Vegas Mall

The WWE superstar was involved in an incident on Tuesday

WWE superstar and one half of the current Women’s Tag Team Champion The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka seems to have been involved in a shooting incident in Las Vegas which she escaped unharmed.

The current champion posted about it on social media earlier today. She mentioned that there was a scream in front of her and Asuka also revealed how she was protected:

I just escaped!

There was a scream in front of me at #FashionShowMall. It was like shooting. #GUESS near the shooting range protected me. — ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) January 22, 2020

I heard screams from outside the door several times after fleeing to GUESS.#FashionShowMall — ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) January 22, 2020

Fine!

Thank you ? — ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) January 22, 2020

According to reports from DailyMail.co.uk, the shooting took place at the Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday when a teenage gunman opened fire.

A group of young people got into some kind of argument which resulted in one of them pulling out a gun. He then started firing at the crowd, injuring 2 people.

Thankfully, no fatalities have been recorded. There are only reports of injuries and Asuka seems to have escaped the situation unharmed.

The Raw Superstar is currently involved in a rivalry with ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch. The Japanese star had beaten the current Raw Women’s Champion in a match last year at Royal Rumble before Lynch went on to main event WrestleMania 35.

After this, Becky Lynch challenged Asuka for a match at this year’s edition of the PPV and the two are now scheduled to square off against each other in a singles match for the Raw Women’s title at Royal Rumble this Sunday.