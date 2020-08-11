Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Asuka vs. Sasha Banks Official For WWE SummerSlam

It's official

By Andrew Ravens

As expected, Asuka vs. Sasha Banks 3 is set for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event. 

Asuka wanted a rematch with Banks and she got it. During Monday’s episode of RAW, WWE booked Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley in a non-title match with the stipulation that if Asuka wins then she earns the right to challenge the RAW Women’s champion for the title at SummerSlam.

It happened and saw the finish of Asuka tapping out Bayley. There was some outside interference from Banks earlier in the match. 

Their first match took place at Extreme Rules that saw a controversial finish that ultimately didn’t count since Bayley counted the pinfall. Banks then dethroned Asuka as the champion a few weeks ago on RAW when Asuka was counted out thanks to Bayley attacking Kairi Sane in the backstage area. 

WWE presents the SummerSlam pay-per-view event on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at an unknown location that will air on the WWE Network. 

Updated WWE SummerSlam Card

  • WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
  • WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
  • WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza
  • WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews vs. MVP
  • Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio – Dominik Allowed to Use Weapons
  • WWE RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

