Asuka vs. Sasha Banks Official For WWE SummerSlam

As expected, Asuka vs. Sasha Banks 3 is set for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event.

Asuka wanted a rematch with Banks and she got it. During Monday’s episode of RAW, WWE booked Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley in a non-title match with the stipulation that if Asuka wins then she earns the right to challenge the RAW Women’s champion for the title at SummerSlam.

It happened and saw the finish of Asuka tapping out Bayley. There was some outside interference from Banks earlier in the match.

Their first match took place at Extreme Rules that saw a controversial finish that ultimately didn’t count since Bayley counted the pinfall. Banks then dethroned Asuka as the champion a few weeks ago on RAW when Asuka was counted out thanks to Bayley attacking Kairi Sane in the backstage area.

WWE presents the SummerSlam pay-per-view event on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at an unknown location that will air on the WWE Network.

Updated WWE SummerSlam Card

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio – Dominik Allowed to Use Weapons

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

