Asuka Wins RAW Women’s Title, Fails To Capture SmackDown Belt At SummerSlam

Asuka ended up working not just two matches, but for two titles on two seperate brands – RAW and SmackDown.

She did so when she challenged Sasha Banks for the RAW Women’s Title and then battled Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event in Orlando, Florida from the WWE ThunderDome.

First up was the SmackDown Women’s Title Match. This contest saw constant interference by Banks, which played into the finish as Asuka was distracted three straight times and that allowed Bayley to roll her up for the win.

The second title match was for the RAW Women’s Title, which really kicked off this feud. Asuka won this match and the title once again. The finish saw Asuka knock Bayley off the apron and locked in the Asuka Lock to Banks for the win.

Asuka had won a Battle Royal on an episode of SmackDown to earn the right to challenge Bayley for the title at this show. Others who competed in this contest were Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Teagan Knox, Shotzi Blackheart, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Lacey Evans, Bianca Belair, Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce, and Billie Kay.

The first match between Banks and Asuka took place at Extreme Rules that saw a controversial finish that ultimately didn’t count because Bayley counted the pinfall. Banks then dethroned Asuka as the champion a few weeks ago on RAW.