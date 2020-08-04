Austin Theory Reportedly On An “Unannounced Suspension”

Former NXT star Austin Theory hasn’t been seen on WWE programming for a while now and latest updates on the situation suggest that he might be in hot waters with WWE management.

A fan recently asked Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer on why the former Evolve Champion hasn’t been seen on WWE TV recently and replying to the question, Meltzer claimed that he is on an “unannounced suspension”:

Unannounced suspension of sorts. https://t.co/TX4oTKzzaq — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 4, 2020

Though Meltzer did not confirm the reason for this so it’s hard to say if the former champion has done something to upset the management or if he has beef with any top star instead.

Austin Theory made his wrestling debut in 2016. He made his name working for many independent promotions including his stint with Evolve which led to his WWE signing in August last year.

Theory made his televised debut for the promotion in December. Though he didn’t stay in the development for long. He was called up to the main roster just before WrestleMania 36 and he later joined Seth Rollins’ stable.

However, his name hasn’t been mentioned on WWE programming in recent times and this latest report now puts a question mark over the future of the young star. We will keep you posted on any updates on his status.