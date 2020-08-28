Austin Theory Sent Back Down To NXT

After making a return to WWE television, Austin Theory is officially a member of the WWE NXT roster once again.

Just this past Wednesday night on an episode of NXT, Theory appeared to do a backstage segment with Bronson Reed on the USA Network. It appears that WWE is setting up a match between Reed and NXT North American Champion Damian Priest on an upcoming NXT episode.

As of Wednesday night, Theory was still listed on the RAW roster, but Pwinsider.com reported on Friday that he has been moved back to the NXT roster.

Thus, Theory is no longer affiliated with Seth Rollins and Murphy in the storylines. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on why Theory has been sent back to NXT.

This marked his first appearance on television since working the RAW episode on June 22nd. Before the disappearance, he had been grouped with Seth Rollins and Murphy.

WWE never gave a reason as to why he was removed from TV, but it was reported earlier this month that WWE had suspended Theory for unknown reasons. However, Rollins did state in a recent interview that it was due to personal issues.