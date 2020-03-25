AXS TV To Air “TNA One Night Only” Special Next Week

Impact Wrestling and AXS TV announced today they will be airing a one-night-only special next Tuesday, March 31st at 10 p.m. following a regularly scheduled episode of Impact Wrestling. The show will feature names from TNA Wrestling’s past including Scott Steiner, Kid Kash, Chase Stevens, and more.

The special will broadcast all-new previously unaired matches. The main event of the show will pit former TNA world heavyweight champion Rhino against Madman Fulton.

Scott Steiner will also appear on the special offering his honest and unfiltered thoughts in a segment titled “Scott Steiner Uncensored.”

Hernandez from LAX will take on Chase Stevens. Kid Cash and Johnny Swinger will also team up to take on Suicide and Manik.

“For years, the loyal fans of TNA have asked us to bring back some of their favorite wrestlers of the past,” said Impact’s Scott D’Amore, “and after the incredible response we received from the now-postponed ‘TNA: There’s No Place Like Home’ iPPV, we thought an AXS TV special would be the perfect opportunity to celebrate our history.

“Right now we’re dealing with unprecedented circumstances, so here’s a great reason to stay home, turn everything off and enjoy the excitement that is Total Nonstop Action wrestling!”