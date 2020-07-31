Friday, July 31, 2020

Back-Up Location For WWE TV Tapings If Company Can’t Film In Florida

Here is one of the spots they can go

By Andrew Ravens
wwe logo

Vince McMahon first stated during a recent shareholder’s meeting held earlier this month that the company has a backup plan if WWE is unable to film in Florida anymore.

Of course, the state has been a hot spot for the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the outbreak of it, WWE has been taping television and holding pay-per-view events from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. 

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE has several back-up plans in place if they are no longer allowed to film TV content in the state because of the virus. 

However, per the report, there’s a belief that WWE can’t be shut down in Florida. The reason for the belief is due to Linda McMahon’s Super PAC (Political Action Committee) pledging to spend $18.5 million in the Sunshine State for Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is also loyal to Trump.

There was a source who told Meltzer that McMahon has DeSantis “by the balls.” DeSantis has stated that he wants WWE to bring WrestleMania back to his state. 

That won’t be allowed to happen until the virus is handled and sports leagues are able to resume somewhat regular operations with fans. McMahon has had a study prepared and now has several different locations as a back-up plan. 

It was noted that one of the potential back-up locations is the WWE TV studios, which is near WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT. This is where WWE filmed the Firefly Fun House Match between John Cena and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for WrestleMania 36. 

Meltzer stated that if they had to do film there then they can make that setting look similar to the setup they’ve used at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. 

The only problem with this plan is that WWE wouldn’t have easy access to contracted wrestlers in order to use them as fans. 

