Monday, September 7, 2020

Details On How WWE Views RAW & SmackDown, Fallout From Paul Heyman’s Creative Exit

An interesting insight into how WWE is currently operating these brands

By Andrew Ravens
WWE RAW SmackDown
WWE RAW & SmackDown

For years, it’s been stated in reports and those who have worked for the company that WWE had looked at Monday Night RAW as its flagship show. It helped grow the company during the Attitude Era, which led to the introduction of SmackDown. 

That all changed when WWE signed a big money deal with FOX to air Friday Night SmackDown while keeping a deal with the USA Network to air RAW. 

Gary Cassidy of SportsKeeda gave some insight on Monday afternoon about why this week’s RAW didn’t have anything announced for it in advance until about an hour before the show started. 

Per the report, Vince McMahon hadn’t looked at the show until this morning and on Sunday talent were being pitched under the provision “Vince hasn’t read the show yet.”

Regarding how the company views both RAW and SmackDown,  the company sees SmackDown as the bigger brand as the blue brand has a driving force behind it while RAW doesn’t. 

Also, he was told that there isn’t an urgency to get RAW done in time to promote it or get input from its stars. 

One quote stood out from the conversation that Cassidy had: “RAW has really fallen apart without Heyman driving the creative.”

Earlier this year, McMahon decided to remove Paul Heyman as the RAW Executive Director because of low ratings despite McMahon having final say on everything in WWE. 

