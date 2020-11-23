Monday, November 23, 2020

Backstage Survivor Series News: Legend Doesn’t Appear, Who Played Gobbledy Gooker & More

WWE Survivor Series 2020 took place last night from Orlando's Amway Center in Florida.

By Ian Carey
WWE Survivor Series 2020

WWE Survivor Series 2020 took place last night from Orlando’s Amway Center in Florida. Several backstage updates from the event have recently become available.

According to a report from PW Insider, it was a busy day backstage at Survivor Series. WWE was filming interviews all day long with the many legends who were on-hand for The Undertaker’s farewell. These interviews will be used for future WWE Network documentaries.

Among the legends who were backstage at the event was Edge. The 47-year-old has been out of action since Backlash but was backstage at Survivor Series, though he did not appear on-screen.

In addition to legends that were on-hand, The Undertaker’s family, including wife Michelle McCool, were backstage as well.

While the Undertaker’s career was the one being celebrated, Survivor Series 2020 was also the 30-year anniversary of the Gobbledy Gooker character. The gimmick returned this year as well, winning the 24/7 title on the preshow and then losing it on the main PPV. Hector Guerrero played the original character but Drew Gulak portrayed it at Survivor Series 2020.

It was also revealed that Michael Hayes was the producer for the Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns match last night.

