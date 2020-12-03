Backstage News On AEW & Impact Wrestling Relationship

AEW’s Winter is Coming was an eventful show, to say the least. We saw Sting’s AEW debut, which garnered mainstream headlines and was still trending on social media on Tuesday morning. However, that memorable moment was overshadowed by what transpired at the end of the broadcast.

Dynamite closed with Kenny Omega winning the AEW World Championship with help from longtime friend (and Impact Wrestling executive), Don Callis. As Omega and Callis were leaving the arena, Callis said that Omega would be on Impact Wrestling next Tuesday night.

AEW’s relationship with Impact Wrestling was discussed on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. “The Callis thing has been in the works for a while,” Dave Meltzer. “I didn’t know this but I presume that Don Callis – you know, Don Callis came up with the Omega Jericho match- I presume he came up with this idea and Tony Khan went with it and Omega probably wanted it.”

- Advertisement -

Kenny Omega is now a full-blown heel, with Don Callis at his side. Hijacking the AEW World Championship and are taking it to another ‘territory’ is a huge development that presents a multitude of storyline options.

In addition to Omega appearing on Impact television next week, we’ve heard that this affiliation will naturally lead to some talent exchange. It is very likely that some Impact talent will end up on AEW television, which is win-win for both sides. Impact has a strong women’s division, as well as several tag teams like The North, Gallows & Anderson and the Motor City Machine Guns. You can also expect some AEW talent appearing on Impact.

Kenny Omega will address his actions next Tuesday on Impact Wrestling.