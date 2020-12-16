Backstage News On Changes Made To This Week’s Raw, Timing Issues

The TLC go-home episode of Monday Night Raw this week saw a big decline in viewership and the show set a new record for the all-time low audience of the series. PWInsider has provided some backstage updates from the episode and it notes that Raw, as it aired on Monday night, was “very much the show as it was originally written.”

Though the fitting of the segments were still being worked on few hours before the show and the placement of various matches and segments changed over the course of the day. A lot of dialogues were re-written as the day went on according to Vince McMahon’s vision and the rewrites were described as “the writers giving him what he wants.”

One significant change that was still made to Raw was the change in plans for Keith Lee. He was originally going to face The Miz in a singles match but plans changed. Keith Lee ended up-facing The Miz and John Morrison in a handicap match and he ended up winning this bout, which wasn’t the original plan.

There were also timing issues with numerous segments running longer than planned. This resulted in the final segment featuring AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre ending abruptly as the show went off air and the officials were reportedly not happy about these issues.