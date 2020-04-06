Backstage News On Charlotte Flair Winning The NXT Women’s Championship At WrestleMania

WWE is apparently looking to use The Queen against AEW

The Queen Charlotte Flair managed to beat the now former NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley for her title at the second night of WrestleMania 36.

Her championship win excited fans but it also left them wondering on what the future holds for the new champion and if the title win means that she is now part of the NXT roster.

Dave Meltzer talked about the event on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio and confirmed that Flair will indeed start appearing on the Black And Yellow brand after her win at the Show Of Shows.

However, this doesn’t mean that she will be leaving Raw and according to Meltzer, the current plan is for her to work both the shows each week.

The reason Charlotte is being sent to NXT is the competition from AEW and WWE is hoping that her appearances will help NXT in the rating war with Dynamite.

There is no word yet on how this arrangement will work after the company resumes their live event schedule which would make it impossible for Charlotte Flair to work events of both brands.

However, it shouldn’t be an issue with the current limited schedule and it would be interesting to see if Flair’s appearances help the brand’s ratings as the company intends.