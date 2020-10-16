Friday, October 16, 2020

Backstage News On If Paul Heyman Has Creative Influence On Other SmackDown Storylines

Here's what Paul Heyman is doing behind the scenes

By Andrew Ravens
Paul Heyman

While Paul Heyman is no longer the Executive Director of WWE Monday Night RAW, he has found himself in a good spot on SmackDown. 

Heyman was paired with Roman Reigns back in August that ultimately led to not only Reigns making a big return at SummerSlam but also winning the Universal Title just one week later at Payback. 

With Heyman being back on television, there’s been curious as to whether he has any influence on SmackDown creative.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that although there are some stars who he was high on, while in the role of Executive Director, and were recently moved to SmackDown, he doesn’t have any influence on those stars. 

The report states that it’s just not Heyman’s job description any more to help with creative outside of Reigns’ storylines. It was noted that he’s willing to help when asked for input by wrestlers, but isn’t necessarily something he is asked to do by WWE.

Although Brock Lesnar isn’t under contract with WWE right now, the belief is that the two sides will agree on a new deal when WWE is able to hold big events again. 

Paul Heyman Teases Secret WWE Contract Extension For Ronda Rousey

