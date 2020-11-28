Backstage News On Impact Talent Testing Positive For Coronavirus, How Wrestlers Feel About Lack Of Testing

A talent who is part of a group of stars tight with each other and was at the latest tapings of Impact Wrestling tested positive for coronavirus, according to reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

While the report does not reveal the name of the wrestler who was tested positive, it notes that several stars were told that they needed to get checked due to the positive test.

Though other people in the company were not notified about it and one wrestler noted to the Observer that locker room members were upset that they had to find out about the news through backstage gossip.

It was also noted that the company has been lucky to not have any positive tests up until now because they had only been doing temperature checks and not actual coronavirus testing.

A talent expressed that they feel the officials are being irresponsible because they are the only major wrestling promotion which is not doing any COVID-19 testing.

The latest set of tapings is expected to carry the company to the Hard To Kill PPV in January so they have time to test the stars that may have come in contact with the person who came positive.

It would be interesting to see if this positive test changes the company’s approach towards coronavirus testing and if we see an increase in safety measures for the next set of tapings.