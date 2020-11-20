Backstage News On Jon Moxley & Renee Paquette’s Pregnancy Announcement On Dynamite

Jon Moxley somewhat casually mentioned he has a pregnant wife at home during a promo on AEW Dynamite this week. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Renee has been pregnant for some time now and was about to make a public announcement. Moxley was the one who decided to reveal the news in a wrestling promo, however.

At first, Moxley is said to have not wanted to announce anything but realized it was unavoidable. He was shown examples of other celebrities who have publicly announced a pregnancy and did not like what he saw.

“He was shown instagram notices on how celebrities have done it and found them gross and pretentious but never even considered the idea of announcing it in a wrestling promo. Then at 2 a.m. before the show, he came up with the inspiration to do a promo about his dad, which, by the way, was 100 percent real,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

He is then said to have determined the morning of the show that he can tie in Renee’s pregnancy with the promo he was going to deliver that night about his dad. He told Renee her phone would be blowing up during the broadcast and that was that.

Former Smackdown Women’s Champion, Bayley, found out about the pregnancy before others. She noted on Twitter that Renee actually sent her a text about it that was meant to go to Moxley.