Friday, November 20, 2020

Backstage News On Jon Moxley & Renee Paquette’s Pregnancy Announcement On Dynamite

Jon Moxley announced to the world his wife, Renee Paquette, is pregnant.

By Ian Carey

Jon Moxley somewhat casually mentioned he has a pregnant wife at home during a promo on AEW Dynamite this week. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Renee has been pregnant for some time now and was about to make a public announcement. Moxley was the one who decided to reveal the news in a wrestling promo, however.

At first, Moxley is said to have not wanted to announce anything but realized it was unavoidable. He was shown examples of other celebrities who have publicly announced a pregnancy and did not like what he saw.

- Advertisement -

“He was shown instagram notices on how celebrities have done it and found them gross and pretentious but never even considered the idea of announcing it in a wrestling promo. Then at 2 a.m. before the show, he came up with the inspiration to do a promo about his dad, which, by the way, was 100 percent real,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

He is then said to have determined the morning of the show that he can tie in Renee’s pregnancy with the promo he was going to deliver that night about his dad. He told Renee her phone would be blowing up during the broadcast and that was that.

Former Smackdown Women’s Champion, Bayley, found out about the pregnancy before others. She noted on Twitter that Renee actually sent her a text about it that was meant to go to Moxley.

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Finn Balor Teases New Incarnation Of “The Club”

While Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are no longer with WWE, several former members of Bullet Club still are. Finn Balor is a founding...
Read more
WWE

Mark Henry Reveals More Backstage Info from Zelina Vega’s WWE Release

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently discussed WWE releasing Zelina Vega. The story broke over the weekend and is the hottest topic in...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Results (11/18): Finn Balor Appears, Two Title Matches

The November 18, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. WWE NXT Results  Leon...
Read more
AEW

Renee Paquette & Jon Moxley Expecting Their First Child Together

Renee Paquette and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley are expecting their first child together. During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Moxley casually mentioned during a promo...
Read more
Wrestling News

Alexa Bliss Reveals When Her Contract Expires, Character Inspirations

Raw Superstar Alexa Bliss has divulged details about her WWE contract, revealing in an interview with Better Together with Maria Menounos when it expires. The...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Backstage News On Jon Moxley & Renee Paquette’s Pregnancy Announcement On Dynamite

Jon Moxley somewhat casually mentioned he has a pregnant wife at home during a promo on AEW Dynamite this week. According to a report...
Read more
Wrestling News

Zelina Vega Escorted Out Of Last Week’s WWE SmackDown Tapings

WWE announced Zelina Vega's release Friday afternoon, just minutes after she tweeted her support for unionization. Her abrupt departure from the company and the...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan: AEW Is Talking With “Big Names That Nobody Knows About”

AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on The Wade Keller Pro Wrestling podcast. The All Elite Wrestling owner discussed a number of topics during...
Read more
WWE

WWE Survivor Series: Updated Betting Odds For Sunday

With just a few more days to go until WWE Survivor Series, here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy from Sports...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Undertaker Reveals Which Version Of His Character Is His Favorite

The Undertaker has evolved his character several times over the decades. Each change helped breathe fresh life into his "Dead Man" gimmick. Now, as...
Read more
NXT

Pat McAfee Isn’t Interested In Delivering Scripted Promos

Pat McAfee has been incredibly vocal on NXT as of late, often speaking on behalf of his new NXT stable. In a recent interview...
Read more
Wrestling News

Cesaro Feels ‘Validated’ By Fans Who Consider Him Underrated

WWE Superstar Cesaro has shared how he tries to make his matches stand out by doing something different each time. The SmackDown Superstar was a...
Read more
AEW

Darby Allin Talks About His In-Ring Style, Being Considered A Fan Favorite

Current All Elite Wrestling TNT Champion Darby Allin has opened up about his in-ring style during an interview with TVInsider. During the discussion, Allin...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC