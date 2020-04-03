Backstage News On Latest AEW TV Tapings

It appears that AEW ran into some trouble while taping the latest set of their TV programs which included this week’s episode of Dynamite as well.

The latest set of TV tapings took place from QT Marshall’s Gym in Norcross, GA after the previous venues were closed. However, according to WrestlingInc, the city officials tried to intervene and attempted to shut down their operations.

Though the company had proper paperwork in place to allow the shooting to go forward and after being shown the documents, the officials stuck around to ensure that proper codes were followed throughout the tapings.

The original location for empty arena shows of AEW was the Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida but they had to relocate because the city officials had started using a parking lot near the venue as a major coronavirus testing center.

This development forced AEW to move its tapings to the Nightmare Factory in Norcross, Georgia, though it was also shut down temporarily due to a shelter-in-place order that was recently signed by Governor Brian Kemp.

The report suggests that the material they have taped will be used for shows until mid-May, although it’s unclear whether they have taped full shows or they will be mixing fresh content with older segments to fill out episodes like WWE.

It seems that WWE will also be affected by a new stay at home order issued by the Florida government and they might not be able to produce shows post-WrestleMania. You can check out a report on the matter here.