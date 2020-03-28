Backstage News On Next Set Of WWE Tapings

News on when WWE will resume its operations after latest tapings

WWE has been forced to reduce their operations greatly and the company has moved its shows to the Performance Center where they have been taping shows with no audience in the presence of only the essential personnel.

The company recently completed a major taping schedule which included the shooting for both nights of WrestleMania 36 and now latest reports have revealed when the company will resume their operations.

According to reports from PWinsider, the next set of WWE tapings are scheduled to be held at Performance Center on Friday, April 10, which is expected to include the post WrestleMania episode of SmackDown as well.

It was noted previously that the company taped episodes of their weekly TV shows leading up to WrestleMania this week, including Raw, SmackDown and NXT.

The report now reveals that WWE has taped the post WrestleMania episode of Monday Night Raw and the NXT episode for the same week as well.

The post-WrestleMania Raw is usually the biggest episode of the show of the year and the NXT episode is expected to feature some big matches such as the #1 contender ladder match for the NXT Women’s Championship.

The company included these shows in the latest tapings because of the ‘stay at home’ mandate issued by the Orange County officials. It went into effect on Thursday night and the order will stay effective until April 9.