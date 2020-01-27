Backstage News On Original Planned Winners For Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble event saw Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair emerging victorious in their respective Rumble matches but latest reports reveal that these two weren’t originally supposed to win on Sunday night.

Dave Meltzer talked about the PPV on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio and revealed what the company had originally planned for the show.

According to Meltzer, former NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler was originally slated to win the Women’s Royal Rumble instead of Flair.

The men’s Royal Rumble also had a different planned winner and the original schedule called for Roman Reigns to win the bout instead of Drew McIntyre.

While Meltzer could not specify when the plans were changed, he speculates that the changes were made earlier this month around January 14th, as the smart money betting odds shifted to Charlotte from the NXT star at the time.

Drew McIntyre seemed to have set up a rivalry with Brock Lesnar on Sunday Night after he eliminated the Beast from the Rumble. He had talked about wanting to face Lesnar before and it’s believed that the Scottish star will pick him as his WrestleMania opponent.

On the other hand, Charlotte Flair has not given any hints on who will be her opponent for the show. You can check out a report on some of the planned WrestleMania matches here.