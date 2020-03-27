Backstage News On Plans For Seth Rollins’ Stable After Rezar’s Injury

One half of the tag team AOP, Rezar suffered a biceps injury earlier this month and latest reports reveal the changes it has forced WWE to make to Seth Rollins’ stable.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the decision right now is not to use Akam without his partner and there are no plans for either of them to appear on WWE TV.

This means that the stable of Seth Rollins which consisted of the former NXT Tag Team Champions and Murphy has now been reduced to only the team of Murphy and Rollins.

Rezar suffered a torn biceps during the March 9th episode of Raw while competing in an 8 man tag team match with his partners against The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits.

The injury occurred when the former NXT star took a crossbody from Montez Ford. While Rezar managed to catch the crossbody, his biceps went out.

Also Read: Roman Reigns Pulls Out Of WrestleMania Match

He has undergone surgery to repair the torn biceps and the Raw star is expected to stay out of action for 7-8 months. This means that AOP could stay out until after SummerSlam.

Seth Rollins is currently scheduled to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania in a one on one match and there are speculations of the company adding another team to his group but there is no confirmation for the same.

There are also rumors of Samoa Joe possibly getting involved in the storyline again after his suspension ended but we will have to wait and see if it turns out to be the case.