Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Backstage News On Recent Impact Tapings, Emergence Event

Impact just completed several weeks' worth of tapings from Nashville.

By Ian Carey
Impact on AXS

Impact Wrestling presents the first night of its 2-week branded event, Emergence, tonight on AXS TV and Twitch. The company recently finished taping several weeks of television from Nashville. According to Fightful Select, the company filmed episodes to take them all the way up to October’s Bound For Glory PPV.

News coming out of the tapings says that Sami Callihan is also not expected to play a major role in the company’s storylines leading up to the October PPV. It is unclear why this is, however. Callihan has been a featured performer with the promotion for some time now. At Slammiversary, he teamed with Ken Shamrock in a loss to the North. He has since been involved in an angle with Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes on recent editions of the weekly show.

Some new faces were also present at the tapings. These are not big names from WWE or ROH, however, but rather independent wrestlers getting another look, possibly on episodes of Xplosion. Alex Shelley recently posted a photo of some of the names Impact is currently looking at:

AXS and Impact are also said to be looking to increase their media presence as a result of the successful Slammiversary PPV.

Taya Valkyrie and TJP were evidently frustrated with their commute home from the recent tapings.

Emergence Night 1

Impact will present night 1 of Emergence tonight. 6 matches have been confirmed for the show.

  • Impact World Championship
    Eddie Edwards Open Challenge
  • Impact Tag Team Championships
    The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs The North
  • Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows vs Ace Austin & Madman Fulton
  • X-Division Championship
    Chris Bey (c) vs TJP vs Rohit Raju
  • Wrestle House
    Taya Valkyrie vs Kylie Rae
  • TNA World Heavyweight Championship (Unofficial)
    Moose (c) vs Trey

