Backstage News On Roman Reigns’ WWE Status, Possible Return

Not much has been heard about Roman Reigns ever since he pulled out of his WrestleMania 36 match against Goldberg and WWE has also ceased any mention of the former World Champion on their programming.

Dave Meltzer talked about the former Shield Member in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter and provided some updates on the Big Dog.

Some recent comments from Triple H sparked speculations that the company might already be planning his return, however, Meltzer notes that “it is said to be up to Roman Reigns when he returns”.

When Can Roman Reigns Return To WWE Programming?

While a time frame for his comeback is not known, due to his previous health conditions it’s believed that the former champion will not return to active competition until the coronavirus outbreak is contained in some way.

This means that the former Champion could stay out of action for months, making it hard for the company to plan something for Reigns’ comeback.

For those who don’t know, Triple H had said that the story of Roman Reigns pulling out of WrestleMania would ‘unfold in a unique way’ but it didn’t turn out to be the case.

The company simply announced that Braun Strowman will be replacing the Big Dog at the Show of Shows and they have not even mentioned his name since Roman Reigns released a video on Instagram explaining his decision to pull out of the event.